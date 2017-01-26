Motorcyclist ID'd following deadly crash involving 18-wheeler near Lynch Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The motorcyclist who died following a crash involving an 18-wheeler has been identified.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed that 22-year-old Cindy Tran Huynh, of Buena Vista, was pronounced dead at 1:55 p.m. at Midtown Medical Center's ER. We've learned that Huynh was a freshman student at Columbus State University.

The crash happened at the intersection of Macon and Lynch Road on Thursday.

Her body will be taken for an autopsy as this accident is under investigation by Columbus police.

