Motorcyclist ID'd following deadly crash involving 18-wheeler near Lynch Rd.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Corporal, Jesse Thornton, tells us that one person was killed in a Sunday morning car accident on Lee Road 379 in Salem, Alabama.More >>
Storm Team 9 has declared Monday, May 1, an Alert Center Action Day.
Tuition at Georgia's public colleges and universities will increase 2 percent next fall.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing child with autism.More >>
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells WTVM that a Columbus man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.More >>
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.More >>
