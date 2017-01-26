Opelika man arrested in connection to Auburn woman's murder

An Opelika man has been arrested in the shooting death of an Auburn woman on Thursday morning.

Derrick Antavis Oliver, 26, was arrested Thursday afternoon. Police say Oliver was dating Minnie Lee, 24, and the shooting allegedly occurred following an altercation between the two in front of a residence on Lunsford Drive in Auburn.

Oliver surrendered himself to Auburn Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. He was transported to the Lee County Detention Facility where he is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Meanwhile, Minnie's family say they want answers.

We spoke with the Minnie’s mother Denise, who says she has no idea how she's going to tell her three granddaughters their mother is no longer with them.

"I can't even describe the hurt... it seems like just yesterday I was bringing her home and now I am burying her," Denise said.

No words can describe the pain of losing a child. Denise says her daughter Minnie loved her three daughters, ages 3, 6, and 8.

"I don't even know what to tell kids that small about their mother, I don't know how to do it," Denise cried.

On Thursday morning around 4 a.m., police say Minnie got into some sort of altercation with a person she knows outside their home along Lunsford Drive. Minnie was shot in the head and died in the street.

"I was at work and I got the call that somebody had been shot in front of my home," said Pamela Spinks.

Spinks says she's grateful her two sleeping grandchildren were not injured and sends her prayers to Lee's family.

"I can say it's a sad situation, we got to wake up, somebody is going to bury their child over a very senseless act," said Spinks.

Minnie’s mother agrees, now knowing firsthand how gun violence can devastate a family.

"Everybody have a gun on them and once that trigger is pulled once that gun is pulled and that bullet comes out that chamber there is no turning back from that, no saying ‘oops I'm sorry,’ nothing can erase that," Denise said.

Minnie’s family believes they know who killed their daughter and hope police will make an arrest soon.

"I can't rest without knowing what happened to my baby,” Denise said. “I just need to know."

We also spoke with Derrick's sister Tiffany Oliver, who says she does not think her brother killed Minnie.

“It’s a sad situation for both sides of the family, and I would love for people, if you don’t know what you’re talking about, please don’t speak on my brother’s behalf because we’re all hurting for Minnie’s family and my family, we’re all hurting,” Tiffany said. “And we’re sorry and we hate that it’s happened, and we just want to pray that everybody continues to pray for us and pray for Minnie’s family that we all get through this instead of people talking bad about my brother.”

If you have any information that may help police, you are asked to give them a call at (334) 501-3100.

We will continue following this story and updated it as more information becomes available.

