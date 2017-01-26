John Milazzo joins St. Francis as Chief Financial Officer

St. Francis Hospital announced on Thursday the appointment of its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), John A. Milazzo III, CPA.

Milazzo will be responsible for directing and monitoring all financial activities for the 376-bed hospital and affiliated entities including St. Francis Medical Group.

Milazzo’s career spans more than 25 years with progressive healthcare experiences that have included work in public accounting and auditing as well as hospital management.

For the last nine years, he served as Chief Financial Officer for River Regional Health System.

He’s worked as a hospital CFO since 1999, and has served hospitals in Anniston, AL, and Haines City, FL, in addition to Vicksburg, MS.

“We are delighted to welcome John into the St. Francis family”, said David Koontz, CEO of St. Francis. “As a seasoned healthcare executive, he brings significant experience to this important position. John’s skills and vision will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services in the coming years.”

Milazzo received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Richard Stockton College of New Jersey in Pomona and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

He is a member of the Alabama State Board of Public Accountancy, Mississippi Society of CPAs and has served as an Advisory Board Member of Warren Yazoo Mental Health.

He and his wife Tami have two grown children and are in the process of moving to Columbus.

