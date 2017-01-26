Columbus organization hosts concert to support adoptive families - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus organization hosts concert to support adoptive families

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Clement Arts) (Source: Clement Arts)
The concert will benefit the Cloy family (Source: Clement Arts) The concert will benefit the Cloy family (Source: Clement Arts)
The concert will benefit the Groce family (Source: Clement Arts) The concert will benefit the Groce family (Source: Clement Arts)

 COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A nonprofit organization in Columbus is hosting an evening of 'Poets, Painters, and Storytellers,' and it’s all for a good cause.

Clement Arts, an organization geared toward orphan care and the arts, will have an event on Friday, Jan. 27 to support two Columbus families planning to adopt.

“We know that God calls us to care for children and children that need families and that’s where the drive comes from, said President and Founder of Clement Arts Brad Griffith.

The event will feature musical guest Shane and Shane as well as visual artist Teil Duncan. It will take place at Crosspointe Church, located at 2301 Airport Thruway starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door for $30 and for groups of 10 or more they will be available for $20.

The event is presented by Marco’s Pizza, Groce and Fincher Real Estate and Coldwell Banker, Kennon, Parker, Duncan, and Davis.

Clement Arts has raised more than $50,000 for adoptive families in the Chattahoochee Valley since 2012. 

For more information about Clement Arts click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly