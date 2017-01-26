Columbus organization hosts concert to support adoptive families

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A nonprofit organization in Columbus is hosting an evening of 'Poets, Painters, and Storytellers,' and it’s all for a good cause.

Clement Arts, an organization geared toward orphan care and the arts, will have an event on Friday, Jan. 27 to support two Columbus families planning to adopt.

“We know that God calls us to care for children and children that need families and that’s where the drive comes from, said President and Founder of Clement Arts Brad Griffith.

The event will feature musical guest Shane and Shane as well as visual artist Teil Duncan. It will take place at Crosspointe Church, located at 2301 Airport Thruway starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door for $30 and for groups of 10 or more they will be available for $20.

The event is presented by Marco’s Pizza, Groce and Fincher Real Estate and Coldwell Banker, Kennon, Parker, Duncan, and Davis.

Clement Arts has raised more than $50,000 for adoptive families in the Chattahoochee Valley since 2012.

