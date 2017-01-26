REPORT: State Rep. Greene shot at an adult theater on Victory Dr.

Storm Team 9 has declared Monday, May 1, an Alert Center Action Day.
Storm Team 9 has declared Monday, May 1, an Alert Center Action Day.
Tuition at Georgia's public colleges and universities will increase 2 percent next fall.More >>
Tuition at Georgia's public colleges and universities will increase 2 percent next fall.More >>
The Columbus Police Department has located the missing child with autism.More >>
The Columbus Police Department has located the missing child with autism.More >>
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells WTVM that a Columbus man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.More >>
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells WTVM that a Columbus man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.More >>
Several neighbors in one Columbus community have asked both city services and law enforcement for help in cleaning up one particular house which is littered with broken goods and trash.More >>
Several neighbors in one Columbus community have asked both city services and law enforcement for help in cleaning up one particular house which is littered with broken goods and trash.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Residents in the South Korean village where a U.S. missile defense system is being installed have scuffled with police.More >>
Residents in the South Korean village where a U.S. missile defense system is being installed have scuffled with police.More >>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.More >>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.More >>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.More >>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.More >>