REPORT: State Rep. Greene shot at an adult theater on Victory Dr - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

REPORT: State Rep. Greene shot at an adult theater on Victory Dr.

and Chandler Morgan, Reporter/Anchor
Connect
By WTVM Web Team
Connect
and Parker Branton, Reporter
Connect
Rep. Gerald Greene (Source: Georgia House of Representatives) Rep. Gerald Greene (Source: Georgia House of Representatives)
(Source: Parker Branton/WTVM) (Source: Parker Branton/WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

News Leader 9 has confirmed that State Representative Gerald Greene was shot in the parking lot of an adult theater on Thursday, according to a police report.  

According to Communications Director Kaleb McMichen, Greene (R) was driving home from the Capitol to his district in Cuthbert and was robbed at a convenience store in Columbus.

However, conflicting information from police shows that the shooting took place at 3009 Victory Drive, known as the Foxes Cinema.

During an apparent robbery, Greene was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital.

We spoke with Harish Bherida, the owner of the 30th Ave Package Store, who says Greene was a frequent customer. He says he immediately recognized Greene and saw he was bleeding from his lower leg.

He showed us the store surveillance video, which shows Greene walking in and asking for help.  Bherida is shown tending to Greene’s injuries as the police were called.

Officials say Greene was released from the hospital Thursday night.

State Senator Josh McKoon (R) of Columbus released the following statement about the shooting:

"My thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Greene. I am thankful his injuries were not more severe. I hope the criminal is caught and prosecuted swiftly. We need to insure our law enforcement agencies are receiving the necessary resources to keep our community safe."

We have reached out to Rep. Greene's office for a comment.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Saturday, April 29 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-04-30 03:57:16 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly