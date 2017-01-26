WTVM partners with Red Cross to honor Southwest Georgia community

WTVM is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive following Southwest Georgia storms to honor the community.

The blood drive will be held Monday, Jan. 30 from noon to 5 p.m. EST at Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center in Cuthbert, GA.

There will also be another blood drive on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. EST at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, GA.

The blood collected during these events will benefit anyone in need.

For more information, visit their website at this link.

