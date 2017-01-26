Feel Good Friday: This week's uplifting stories for Jan. 27

People often say the news is depressing, and there’s never anything positive being reported.

Well, we’d have to disagree.

While we often cover many tragic cases, we also share many stories of ordinary people spreading hope and happiness throughout their community.

Throughout the week, we’ll compile a list of uplifting or positive stories and share them on Friday.

Take a look at these feel-good stories from earlier this week:

1. A nonprofit organization in Columbus is hosting an evening of 'Poets, Painters, and Storytellers,' to support two Columbus families planning to adopt.

2. The Columbus branch of Girls Inc. collected donations for their sister branch in Albany after several members were affected by the recent storms.

3. Speaking of which, our sister station WALB in Albany, GA partnered with the Red Cross and and raised more than $179K for the storm victims!

4. Check out this heartwarming duet of a father and daughter performing "You've Got a Friend in Me."

5. A family who lost their two sons in a car accident nearly two years ago is now expecting twins this summer.

6. Doctors in Shreveport successfully have removed a rare tumor from a 3-year-old Brazilian girl's face.

7. The Supreme Court of Georgia is rising up to show their support for the Atlanta Falcons.

8. The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley has launched its new literacy initiative aimed at aiding youth literacy in the community.

9. The Columbus Cottonmouths are getting some help from former players after their bus crashed a week ago.

10. They say marriage is better with laughter – with that said, this marriage should last a life time thanks to a T-Rex inflatable costume.

If you know of any positive events happening in our community you’d like us to cover, email us and we’ll pass the information on to the newsroom.

Check out our previous Feel Good Friday stories at this link.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.