Feel Good Friday: This week's uplifting stories for Jan. 27 - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Feel Good Friday: This week's uplifting stories for Jan. 27

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
(WTVM) -

People often say the news is depressing, and there’s never anything positive being reported.

Well, we’d have to disagree.

While we often cover many tragic cases, we also share many stories of ordinary people spreading hope and happiness throughout their community.

Throughout the week, we’ll compile a list of uplifting or positive stories and share them on Friday.  

Take a look at these feel-good stories from earlier this week: 

1. A nonprofit organization in Columbus is hosting an evening of 'Poets, Painters, and Storytellers,' to support two Columbus families planning to adopt.

2. The Columbus branch of Girls Inc. collected donations for their sister branch in Albany after several members were affected by the recent storms.

3. Speaking of which, our sister station WALB in Albany, GA partnered with the Red Cross and and raised more than $179K for the storm victims!

4. Check out this heartwarming duet of a father and daughter performing "You've Got a Friend in Me."

5. A family who lost their two sons in a car accident nearly two years ago is now expecting twins this summer.

6. Doctors in Shreveport successfully have removed a rare tumor from a 3-year-old Brazilian girl's face.

7. The Supreme Court of Georgia is rising up to show their support for the Atlanta Falcons.

8. The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley has launched its new literacy initiative aimed at aiding youth literacy in the community.

9. The Columbus Cottonmouths are getting some help from former players after their bus crashed a week ago.

10. They say marriage is better with laughter – with that said, this marriage should last a life time thanks to a T-Rex inflatable costume.

If you know of any positive events happening in our community you’d like us to cover, email us and we’ll pass the information on to the newsroom.

Check out our previous Feel Good Friday stories at this link.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:36:27 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:00:47 GMT
    Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

    More >>

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly