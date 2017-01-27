Suspect ID'd in officer-involved shooting at Victory Drive Walmart

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The suspect involved in a shoplifting incident that turned into an officer-involved shooting on Thursday at the Walmart on Victory Drive has been identified.

According to police, 34-year-old Michael Reed was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a commission of a crime, obstruction of a police officer, and theft by shoplifting.

The officer who shot at Michael Reed has been identified as Aaron Hoffa.

The incident began with a police call to Walmart regarding a shoplifter. However, when Columbus police responded to the scene, the suspect turned his pistol on Hoffa in the garden area of Walmart.

The officer then shot at Reed but did not hit him. However, Reed was injured in his left arm as a result of the chase. Reed was taken to the hospital and then released and booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Officer Hoffa has been placed on administrative leave since this incident.

In a statement, Walmart said, "We work to keep our stores safe at all times, and we're grateful no customers, associates or police officers were injured during yesterday’s incident. Since this is still an open investigation, we're referring all questions to local law enforcement."

WTVM reached out to the Columbus Police Department for access to body camera and surveillance video of the incident but were denied because the investigation is ongoing.

