Columbus police investigating armed robberies at Wendy's and Circle K

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating a pair of overnight armed robberies.

The first happened around midnight at the Circle K at the corner of Macon and Reese Roads.

Officers say two men walked into the store, fired several shots and got away with an unknown amount of money.

The second armed robbery happened just before one this morning at the Wendy's on Wynnton Road.

Police say no shots were fired and one man was able to make off with some cash.

Nobody was injured in these robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police Immediately.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.