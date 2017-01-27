Memorial held for Columbus teen shot and killed at Bull Creek Apartments

The Columbus Police Department has located the missing child with autism.More >>
The Columbus Police Department has located the missing child with autism.More >>
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells WTVM that a Columbus man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.More >>
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells WTVM that a Columbus man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.More >>
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Corporal, Jesse Thornton, tells us that one person was killed in a Sunday morning car accident on Lee Road 379 in Salem, Alabama.More >>
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Corporal, Jesse Thornton, tells us that one person was killed in a Sunday morning car accident on Lee Road 379 in Salem, Alabama.More >>
Several neighbors in one Columbus community have asked both city services and law enforcement for help in cleaning up one particular house which is littered with broken goods and trash.More >>
Several neighbors in one Columbus community have asked both city services and law enforcement for help in cleaning up one particular house which is littered with broken goods and trash.More >>
Storm Team 9 has declared Monday, May 1, an Alert Center Action Day.
Storm Team 9 has declared Monday, May 1, an Alert Center Action Day.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.More >>
Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.More >>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.More >>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.More >>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.More >>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.More >>