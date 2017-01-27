Memorial held for Columbus teen shot and killed at Bull Creek Apartments

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - More than a week ago a Columbus teen was shot to death inside of a Bull Creek Apartment Unit, and on Friday many loved ones of Destiny Nelson’s are expected to honor her life as police continue to search for the person responsible for the deadly shooting.



Today people can start to say their goodbyes during a viewing at Progressive Funeral Home at 4235 St. Marys Road in Columbus.



A night of worship to celebrate Nelson's life will also take place Friday at 6:30 at St. James CME Church at 380 Northstar Drive in Columbus.



Nelson's funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John AME Church.



Nelson,17, was shot in her apartment Jan. 16. Police say it was a retaliation shooting stemming from the 32nd avenue shooting Jan. on 5.



Police also say this is a case of mistaken identity and Nelson had nothing to do with the first shooting.



Major Gil Slouchick tells News Leader 9, police are still searching for the suspected shooter in both cases.



One of Nelson’s friends says she was with Nelson moments before the shooting happened.



“Only if I would've talked to her longer or told her to come inside the house or stay with her just a few seconds more something could've changed”, Says her friend.

This case is under investigation by Columbus police.

