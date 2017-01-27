Columbus missing man has been located in good health - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus missing man has been located in good health

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
William Johnsen. (Source: Columbus Police Department) William Johnsen. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have located a man who has been missing since Thursday, Jan. 12. 

William Johnsen, 18, was last seen in the downtown area near 6th Street and 10th Avenue. 

According to police, William was returned to his residence in good health. 

