Opelika police looking for log truck driver who fled scene of accident

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Opelika police need your help finding a log truck driver who fled the scene after logs flooded the roadway, injuring multiple people.

On Tuesday, Jan 24 at around 5:30 p.m., Opelika police responded to an accident with injuries on Marvyn Pkwy. at the railroad overpass. The semi-truck is a dark colored older model truck, which had yellow tie-down straps.

The semi-truck was last seen leaving the scene traveling northbound on Maryn Pkwy near I-85.

During the crash, the log truck struck the railroad overpass across Marvyn Parkway and lost some of its logs. The logs that fell, struck several other vehicles and caused injuries to some of the occupants of those vehicles.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked call Opelika police at 334-705-5200 or call the secret hotline 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.