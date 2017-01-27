Mother, sister of Deonn Carter arraigned in court Friday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus mom and daughter facing charges of Medicaid fraud and conspiracy to defraud the state were arraigned in court Friday, and both pleaded not guilty.

Court documents show Suzette Ragland and Kimillia Carter used their son and brother, Deonn Carter, to get more than $22,000 in medical assistance payments from the Georgia Medicaid program.

The fraud reportedly took place between August 2012 and December 2014.

