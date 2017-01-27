Project Homeless Connect helps area homeless

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Homeless in the Chattahoochee Valley are getting a helping hand.

Project Homeless Connect links individuals, families, and children experiencing homelessness with vital resources in the community.

Dozens of agencies have teamed up to offer services to anyone who's homeless.

It's like a one-stop-shop so to speak at Open Door Community House on Second Avenue in Columbus.

One room is filled with local organizations that have their pulse on the homeless community— like New Horizons for mental health, Valley Healthcare for medical services, and the Housing Authority for a place to live.

People are even able to get clothes and shoes for free. Project Homeless Connect is in its 10th year helping those living on the street, in a car, or in a shelter like Tauvis Travis of Columbus.

"It's good to have someone to help you out and get off the streets," Travis said.

"It takes a community to really help bring everybody back to where they need to be, to transition back into the community. One program or one organization can't do it. We all need to contribute," said Kimberly Taylor with New Horizons Path

Project Homeless Connect is the culmination of the Housing and Urban Development's annual count of the homeless that happened earlier this week in Columbus and Phenix City.

The resource fair is free to the community.

