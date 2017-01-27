Open Door Music House receives donation from Everything Musical

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Open Door Music House received instrument donations from Everything Musical music store in Columbus.

The music program at Open Door was created by a student at Brookstone High.

The goal is to come up with a children’s orchestra but previously all they had available were violins, but through a volunteer from Everything Musical, she created a donation project in cooperation with the store.

A total of 67 instruments were donated from strings to wind instruments and the group hopes to be able to introduce local youth to this opportunity.

"At least a decade we have been dreaming of a way to introduce music differently to the kids in our Matthews academy and this is the beginning of that dream being realized," said Executive Director of Open Door Music House Kim Jenkins.

The group is planning to put together a concert to feature the students and instruments soon.

