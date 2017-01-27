Columbus church sign goes viral

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – One local Columbus church has gone viral for its church sign.

Britt David Baptist Church's church sign outside reads "Cash God Inside, How Bow Dah?"

It makes a reference to a Doctor Phil segment that has gone viral on social media in recent weeks.

The pastor of the church says this sign has received all kinds of reactions, mainly from people 30 and younger.

He says while the sign is entertaining, it is also to encourage people to come inside the church.

"What we kind of found out was it reached a younger audience. Some of our older folks didn't realize what it meant or knew of the episode but every one of our middle schoolers high schoolers college kids and 20’s they all knew immediately what it was," said Pastor Tim Jones.

The pastor said he had no knowledge of the viral video until one a couple weeks ago, but he feels it is probably his best sign yet.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.