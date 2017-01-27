Columbus 2025 plan unveiled

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus 2025 is a community and economic development strategy for the entire region.

The plan was unveiled Friday morning at a press conference at the Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

Board members outlined the results of the 18-month process.

They say the study found some of the action areas that need to be developed include improving the quality of life in the region and increasing prosperity.

Chairman Billy Blanchard says developing an educated workforce is essential for community growth.

"You have to make sure kids are getting enrolled in pre-k. Helping them through the education process to some type of certification. Whether it's a high school diploma or a college degree so they can be ready to get a job,” Blanchard said.

The study also has a goal of reducing poverty in the Columbus area.

