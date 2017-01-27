Cottonmouths host first home game since team bus crash

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Cottonmouths have returned home to play their first game since a bus rollover accident, injuring two onboard last week.

Friday was a big night for the Cottonmouths, as they came together not only as a team but as a family for their first home game since the accident.

Our own Paul Stockman was asked by the team to put together a video celebrating the Cottonmouths family as they beat the odds during this emotional time.

A trio of retired Snakes, Craig Stahl, Tom Maldonado, and Levi Lind, suited up Friday night for the shorthanded Cottonmouths.

Bechard said these guys can not only fill a spot, they can add some leadership to this very young team.

As for the boys themselves, they're just happy to help the team that gave them a spot all those years ago.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.