Men's Progressive Club hosts annual Man of the Year Banquet

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The 67th annual Man of the Year Banquet and Scholarship Fundraiser kicked off tonight at the Columbus Trade Center.

The event was hosted by the Men's Progressive Club of Columbus, which was founded to help solve and alleviate problems for the oppressed.

Tonight's keynote speaker was Phenix City mayor Eddie Lowe.

Awards were presented to club members, the 2016 man of the year and also past men of the year.

