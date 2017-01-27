WTVM wishes happy retirement to long-time employee

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – We give a special goodbye to a long-time employee here at WTVM and our parent company Raycom Media.

We all gathered Friday afternoon to say goodbye to David Williams.

David is the regional director of Technology at Raycom and is retiring after 35 years with the company.

David has been an integral part of everything you see on the air here at News Leader 9— in charge of all technical aspects.

We congratulate him on his retirement and wish him much success. He'll be missed.

