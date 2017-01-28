Fourth child dies following Opelika house fire

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – A fourth child has died following an Opelika house fire earlier this month.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirms that 3-year-old Bryson Core died from complications of his injuries Friday night at the Children’s Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham.

The fire happened on January 12 at the families home on the 1300 block of South Long Street in Opelika.

Firefighters rescued 5 children from the burning home, three were pronounced dead at the emergency room and two were airlifted to Birmingham.

Funerals for 11-year-old Za'kyhia, 7-year-old Atira, and 5-year-old Karmina Core were held January 20 at Greater Peace Baptist Church.

Keiyonna, age 9, remains hospitalized at the Children’s Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham.

If you would like to help this family, an account has been set up at the Opelika Branch of Auburn Bank to help with financial expenses.

Auburn Bank - Opelika Branch

215 South 6th Street

Opelika, AL 36801

