Kingdom Awareness Ministries opens food bank

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A new food bank has opened in the Chattahoochee Valley to serve those in need.

Kingdom Awareness Ministries opened its doors Saturday morning at 3503 17th Avenue in Columbus.

“I want the community to know that we are here. We are here for you. We want to give back and we want you to meet us, come join us, and we want you to feel loved, to feel wanted and needed. … We want to come together in unity,” said Virgina Jackson, manager of Kingdom Awareness food bank.

People who attended got free hamburgers, hotdogs, and drinks.

The food bank will be opened every fourth Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Canned goods and nonperishable items were donated along with juice and frozen meat. The goal for Saturday's opening was to pass out 50 boxes.

If you would like more information on the food bank, call Pastor Belinda Clemons at 706-325-0371. The ministry would also like to start a clothing bank in the future.

