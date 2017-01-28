Feed the hungry group makes stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A local organization made a stop in Columbus as part of their “Feed the Hungry” initiative.

With each plate given out, Team Harley is fighting to eliminate hunger within the homeless community.

“If you go hungry in Columbus, there’s something wrong with you,” said April Robins, an event attendee.

For the thousands of others like April, who may not have a place to stay or a definite meal every day, Team Harley’s “Operation feed the Hungry,” is a God-send.

“Not having a place to stay, it’s hard to get one, and I need any help I can get,” Robins said.

The group spent the day passing out water, chili dogs, chips, and desserts to around 100 people who attended the event.

Team Harley's Founder, JRoc Harley, says the group hopes to be a beacon of light within the community.

“The main goal of what we are doing here is to motivate and inspire people to see what we are doing and take a little piece of that and apply that towards their daily life,” Harley said.

The group says their reach stretches much farther than the tri-city area. With Columbus one of their many stops, they even have plans to travel to Flint, Michigan, to provide water relief for those in need.

Team Harley has hosted over 30 community initiatives around Columbus and other surrounding cities.

You can find the group on Facebook by clicking here or call (706) 204-9119 for more ways to get involved.

