‘Heart of the Community’ awards ceremony honors teachers, volunteers

Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
Muscogee County School District has announced its first-year teacher of the year.More >>
The Eufaula Police Department has arrested a Florida man in connection with a burglary and theft of a Eufaula laundromat and dry cleaners.More >>
Columbus State University is seeking new ways to give students shelter and solace.More >>
It’s on your phone, your television, in your music, in your children’s video games. It's everywhere. Sex. It’s selling and its filling the world around us, along with your child’s eyes.More >>
The Peachtree Mall Murder trial saw another delay after a juror was injured in a fall during lunch break. She was taken to the emergency room by ambulance.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
The former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal civil rights charge.More >>
The Washington Post newspaper reports that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has decided not to bring charges against the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling. WAFB has not been able to independently confirm the report.More >>
The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.More >>
President Trump's campaign operation is criticizing CNN for refusing to run an advertisement touting his accomplishments during his first 100 days in office.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.More >>
Waco Police said the Mars Plant is being evacuated because of a fire that started about 1 p.m. CT. The fire is now out as of 3 p.m.More >>
