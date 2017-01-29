‘Heart of the Community’ awards ceremony honors teachers, volunteers

Phenix City's Heart of the Community Awards were held Saturday night to honor teachers, volunteers, and community partners of the school district.

These awards are known as the Academy Awards of the School District to acknowledge those who go beyond the call of duty.

The Phenix City Public Schools Community Education Department coordinates this program.

Additionally, students from the school district helped prepare the food and organize the event.

"It makes you feel very grateful that we can repay them back because they help us get better at life as individuals, and that helps us go on to universities and the job field and be better people," said attendee Keith Baker.

Nearly 20 awards were given out to those who are strengthening student's "road to success."

