Feel Good Friday: This week's uplifting stories for Feb. 3

People often say the news is depressing, and there’s never anything positive being reported.

Well, we’d have to disagree.

While we often cover many tragic cases, we also share many stories of ordinary people spreading hope and happiness throughout their community.

Throughout the week, we’ll compile a list of uplifting or positive stories and share them on Friday.

Take a look at these feel-good stories from earlier this week:

1. Phenix City recently honored teachers, volunteers, and community partners of the school district at an awards ceremony.

2. Team Harley made a stop in Columbus as part of their “Feed the Hungry” initiative.

3. Last weekend, the Girls Inc. of Columbus delivered donations to their sisters at the Albany Girls Inc.

4. Likewise, Columbus Tech also collected donations for the Albany storm victims as well.

5. A survivor of the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing found love with the fireman who helped save her.

6. A paralyzed dog is getting a second chance at life after a woman rescued her from a Tennessee puppy mill.

7. Smiths Station High School got a big surprise donation from Academy Sports and Outdoors.

8. The Auburn University wheelchair basketball team is demonstrating the power of teamwork and inspiring us all.

9. A Kansas City man broke his cane fighting off another man who was attacking a bus driver.

10. Shaw High School grad Phillip Wheeler will be playing this Sunday with the Atlanta Falcons in his second Super Bowl.

11. A Kansas mother is hoping to thank the complete stranger who helped encourage her daughter to overcome her fear.

12. A Smiths Station teen is encouraging others with her newly-published book about being bullied.

13. Zoo Atlanta’s twin giant panda cubs are ready for their home team to take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl February 5.

14. Finally, a young girl already in the fight for her life is hoping her battle with cancer will inspire the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

If you know of any positive events happening in our community you’d like us to cover, email us and we’ll pass the information on to the newsroom.

