TRAFFIC ALERT: Buena Vista Rd. partially closed after rollover accident

Muscogee County School District has announced its first-year teacher of the year.More >>
The Eufaula Police Department has arrested a Florida man in connection with a burglary and theft of a Eufaula laundromat and dry cleaners.More >>
The top Democrat in the Georgia House is taking the first step toward a run for governor in 2018.More >>
Columbus State University is seeking new ways to give students shelter and solace.More >>
It’s on your phone, your television, in your music, in your children’s video games. It's everywhere. Sex. It’s selling and its filling the world around us, along with your child’s eyes.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.More >>
The former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal civil rights charge.More >>
The Baylor University NAACP and LatinX Coalition hosted a protest in response to a party a fraternity hosted on Saturday night they found racially insensitive.More >>
The Washington Post, along with the Associated Press, The New York Times, and CBS, are reporting the Department of Justice (DOJ) has decided not to bring charges against the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling. WAFB has not been able to independently confirm the report.More >>
Police in suburban Dallas are acknowledging that a video showing an officer fatally shooting a black 15-year-old contradicts the department's original account of the incident.More >>
The woman whose determined attack on a windshield in a parking lot went viral explains it simply: “I was mad.”More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
