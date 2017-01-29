TRAFFIC ALERT: Buena Vista Rd. partially closed after rollover a - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Buena Vista Rd. partially closed after rollover accident

Officials are on the scene of a single car rollover accident in the 2700 block of Buena Vista Road. 

A portion of the road has been blocked, so you may want to take an alternate route if you’re traveling through the area. 

It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries. Stay tuned for more details.

