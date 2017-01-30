Auburn University releases statement concerning Trump's executive order on immigration

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn University released a statement regarding an executive order on immigration Monday morning.

It stated that the executive order regarding immigration impacts Auburn University’s campus community.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will promptly provide updated information as it becomes available and respond to your questions,” President Jay Gogue and Vice President Timothy Boosinger stated.

They recommend that students, faculty, staff or dependents who might be affected refrain from travel outside of the United States until further notice since people can be denied reentry into the country.

If international students, faculty or staff have any questions contact the Office of International Programs at (334) 844-5001.

Auburn President Gogue and Provost Boosinger have issued a statement regarding the Executive Order on immigration. https://t.co/6WaEOzrelf — Auburn University (@AuburnU) January 30, 2017

According to Auburn University's senior editor Charles Martin, 49 students are enrolled from the countries outlined in the temporary federal immigration ban.

