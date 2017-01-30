‘Lunch and Learn’ event held for CPD officers

Some local men and women in blue were taught a valuable lesson to take care of themselves while they work to take care of the community.

The Renal Associates of Columbus hosted the public safety “Lunch and Learn” event on Monday for the Columbus Police Department.

Doctors urged those in uniform to keep their health top of mind as they work to keep the public safe.

"We just want to let the community know that we are all concerned about the Public Safety of our law enforcement our EMS,” said Gloria Strode, host of TV show Straight Forward. “All those people we depend on them and so we need to do our part to make sure that not only that they are safe but they are healthy as well."

Doctors also reminded officers to drink plenty of water, take bathroom breaks and talk about other things outside of work to keep stress levels low.

