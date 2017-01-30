New Army Wellness Center opens on Ft. Benning

Monday was the grand opening for the Army Wellness Center on Fort Benning.

The center is designed to support soldiers, families, veterans, and D-A civilians as the Army moves in addressing patient wellness and a system for health.

It also helps those in the Army to be good at physical fitness and round out the holistic approach to health care, as well as showing that nutrition and sleep are just as important as conditioning.

"This facility here enables us to look at each person individually, tailor a program for them, so that they can optimize on their performance, but how does that transfer into a deployment,” said Major General Eric Wesley, commanding general at Fort Benning. “They go down range and let me tell you, when soldiers deploy its a rigorous environment, and when soldiers are engaged in ground combat it’s an arduous environment."



Solders and families who were in attendance also got a chance to tour the facility and were shown the new equipment.

