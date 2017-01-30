How President Trump's immigration ban affects Columbus

President Donald Trump’s order to ban more than 218 million people from entry to the United States is causing controversy worldwide.

"You might as well go ahead and send everyone back from where they came from," said Columbus resident Leslie Baskinbey

President Trump's executive order placed a temporary immigration ban on the seven countries Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

"I talk with my friend Pierre, he's from South Africa, he's scared to come over here now,” Baskinbey said.

Over the weekend protests erupted at airports across the country, concerning feelings for employees here at KIA and Hyundai.

"We've had calls from people just saying all of our work force is really anxious, should they go on vacation?" said immigration lawyer Eileen Scofield.

Scofield is a "seasoned expert" on immigration law. She says legally people can still travel but she gives other advice.

"Practically speaking, right now they're probably better off staying put right now until this calms down a little bit,” Scofield said.

Immigration lawyers lined the airport to help the families of those who were detained. Scofield says it differs by situation.

"As a lawyer you want to give information to your client that fits their business, their model, whatever they value," Scofield said.

"I just want everyone to get along with each other and work together,” Baskinbey said.

Immigration lawyers say there are some outs after the 90-day period on what could end up happening long term.

