Ft. Benning conducts training exercise Jan. 30, Feb. 1

Follow all of the news happening on Fort Benning.More >>
Follow all of the news happening on Fort Benning.More >>
A verdict has finally been reached in the 2016 Peachtree mall murder trial on Wednesday.More >>
A verdict has finally been reached in the 2016 Peachtree mall murder trial on Wednesday.More >>
"I thought I was going to die.." Sandy Greene said she was camping near a lake in Columbus when she was 14 years old. Greene walked outside the front door of the cabin they were staying into an accidental encounter with a snake.More >>
"I thought I was going to die.." Sandy Greene said she was camping near a lake in Columbus when she was 14 years old. Greene walked outside the front door of the cabin they were staying into an accidental encounter with a snake.More >>
Georgia's parole board has scheduled a meeting to hear arguments for or against granting clemency for an inmate scheduled to be executed later this month.More >>
Georgia's parole board has scheduled a meeting to hear arguments for or against granting clemency for an inmate scheduled to be executed later this month.More >>
Columbus Police Department employees were honored Wednesday for their service to the community.More >>
Columbus Police Department employees were honored Wednesday for their service to the community.More >>
An alleged child molester made an appearance in Superior Court in Columbus Wednesday morning.More >>
An alleged child molester made an appearance in Superior Court in Columbus Wednesday morning.More >>
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.More >>
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.More >>