Ft. Benning conducts training exercise Jan. 30, Feb. 1

An element of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command is conducting a routine task force training exercise on Jan 30 and Feb 1.

The roads around the Lawson Army Airfield as well as the Eddy Bridge Access Control Point are scheduled to be closed Jan. 30 and Feb. 1 between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The areas impacted are road intersections at Bradshaw Road and Belko Street, Indianhead Road and Goltra Ave., Sightseeing Road and Dixie Road, Dixie Road and Sightseeing Road (SE Corner of LAAF), Dixie Road and Sunshine Road (at the ECP Gate Entrance).

Increased air traffic, including helicopters, tilt-rotor aircraft, and airplanes, may be associated with this training during the hours of 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.