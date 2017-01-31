Sports Leader 9: National Signing Day underway Wednesday

Defense attorneys are questioning the collection of DNA evidence in the trial of three Columbus men accused of murder.More >>
Defense attorneys are questioning the collection of DNA evidence in the trial of three Columbus men accused of murder.More >>
Columbus State University’s President Chris Markwood has responded to the ‘campus carry’ bill that was signed by Gov. Nathan Deal on Thursday.More >>
Columbus State University’s President Chris Markwood has responded to the ‘campus carry’ bill that was signed by Gov. Nathan Deal on Thursday.More >>
While it is common to see Fort Benning soldiers in the Columbus area, something you may not hear often are soldiers singing and harmonizing at a local restaurant.More >>
While it is common to see Fort Benning soldiers in the Columbus area, something you may not hear often are soldiers singing and harmonizing at a local restaurant.More >>
Former state representative Jed Harris announced Thursday he will not be running for Columbus mayor in 2018.More >>
Former state representative Jed Harris announced Thursday he will not be running for Columbus mayor in 2018.More >>
"We only had 51 building permits last year, there were no fee increases last year,” said Phenix City Council Member, Steve Bailey. “Why was there no more building done?"More >>
"We only had 51 building permits last year, there were no fee increases last year,” said Phenix City Council Member, Steve Bailey. “Why was there no more building done?"More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.More >>
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A chaotic scene at an apartment complex is under investigation after a fight led to some angry residents using their vehicles as weapons.More >>
A chaotic scene at an apartment complex is under investigation after a fight led to some angry residents using their vehicles as weapons.More >>
A photo of the officer has been shared thousands of times since Monday.More >>
A photo of the officer has been shared thousands of times since Monday.More >>