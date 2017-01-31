Sports Leader 9: National Signing Day underway Wednesday - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

(WTVM) – National Signing day is underway on Wednesday, Feb. 1 for at least 14 local schools with players potentially signing at the D-1 or D1-AA levels.

The following area high schools will be participating in National Signing Day:

  • Beauregard 
    • Linebacker Zach Feaster signs with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga 
  • Eufaula
    • Defensive Lineman Cameron McElroy signs with Alabama A&M
    • Wide Receiver Victor McClinton signs with UT-Martin
    • Defensive Lineman Breon Austin signs with Alabama A&M
  • Opelika
    • DB Will Boler signs to UAB
    • OL RaKavius Chambers signs with Duke
    • TE Caleb Florence signs with Austin Peay
    • LB Zach Yancey signs with East Tennessee State
    • QB John David Worth signs with Jacksonville
    • WR Jaleel Heard signs with Jacksonville State
  • Springwood
    • Running Back Shykee Thomas signs with Southern University
  • Glenwood
    • Running Back Kashe Boatner signs with Kansas
  • Stewart
    • DB Steven Ferguson signs with Middle Georgia State
    • DL Ryel Thornton signs with Middle Georgia State
    • OL Jarvis White signs with MIddle Georgia State
    • WR Marquis Warren signs with MIddle Georgia State
    • TE JOseph McCarthy signs to North Georgia Tech
  • Lanett
    • DE Trevon Mathis signs with Troy
    • QB Trey Story signs with Richmond
  • Central (Phenix City)
    • LB Markail Benton signs with Alabama
    • DB Karon Delince signs with East Tennessee State
    • QB Zion Webb signs with Jacksonville State
    • RB Jaxton Carson signs with Kennesaw State
    • DB Demetrius Pettway signs with Kennesaw State
    • OL Phillip Parrish signs with Faulkner
    • WR Devin Pittman signs with Faulkner
    • K Alvin Renteria signs with Faulkner
    • OL Devon Mathews signs with Cumberlands
    • RB Devonte Miles signs with Cumberlands
    • TE Trevo Smith signs with Point
    • LB Revaughn Turner signs with Hutchinson 
    • OL Trent Kelley signs with Auburn
    • TE Bryce Wade signs with Troy
  • Americus-Sumter
    • RB Eric Brown signs with Fort Valley State
  • LaFayette
    • ATH JaTarvious Whitlow signs with Auburn
    • ATH MyKAle Trammell signs with Auburn
    • WR Shabasken Holloway signs with Point 
  • Callaway
    • WR Braylon Sanders signs with Ole Miss
    • LB Michael Freeman signs with Mercer
    • TE Dominic Carter signs with Campbell
    • FB Jibrell Jackson signs with East Tennessee State
    • DB Dominic Copeland signs with Siskiyous 
  • Auburn
    • DL Ted Wages signs with Army
    • LB Tre'Shun Floyd signs with Samford 
    • DL Trey Randall signs with Clark-Atlanta
    • RB Octavious Whitfield signs with Cumberlands
    • WR Brandon Pugh signs with Dodge City
    • Will Atkinson signs with AUM
    • F Alexis Tate signs with Anderson
    • G Nautika Philpot signs with Montevallo
    • Susanna Pudner signs with South Alabama
  • Smiths Station
    • G Airen Brooks signs with Columbus State
    • Abigail Webb signs with Anderson 
    • Gabie Lefranc signs with Birmingham Southern 
    • Savannah Bussey signs with CVCC
    • Kaysia Bates signs with Charleston Southern 
    • Rebekah Derdoski signs with Huntingdon 
    • Kennedy Watford signs with Wallace-Hanceville
    • Myra Mack signs with Auburn 
    • Austin Phillips signs with Huntingdon
    • Kaleb Fintenot sings with Huntingdon 
  • Taylor County
    • DL Ashon Hayes signs with Highland
  • Central (Talbotton)
    • OT Sterling Brown signs with Highland 
  • Carver
    • DL Josh Curry signs with Arkansas State
    • DL Venson Maddox signs with Albany State
    • OL Bryan Calhoun signs with Albany State
    • OL Chance Gladney signs with Morehouse
    • RB Cameron Jessie signs with Shorter College
    • DB Jacolbie Hatchett signs with Cumberlands
    • DB A.J. LaGrand signs with Point
    • DL Lyndon Johnson signs with Waldorf
    • LB R.J. Cummings signs with ASA College
    • DB Kwondon Tymes signs with Eastern Arizona 
    • QB Romello Kimbrough signs with Eastern Arizona
    • WR U.S. Beasley signs with Eastern Arizona 
  • Spencer
    • OL Yemajesty Sanders signs with Jacksonville State
    • OL Michael Wallace signs with Middle Georgia State
    • QB Khail Thomas signs with Middle Georgia State
    • LB Giovannia Moore signs with Blinn
    • DB Travell Jones signs with ASA College
    • DB Jalen Taylor signs with Mesabi Range
    • RB Jaleel Grimes signs with Mesabi Range
    • DL MArquis Hamilton signs with North Georgia Sports Academy
    • OL Dayquon Thornton signs with North Georgia Sports Academy
  • Shaw
    • RB Nick Beason signs with Kennesaw State
  • Russell County
    • DB Jalan Harbour signs with Highland
    • ATH Keyshawn Stevenson signs with Georgia Prep

