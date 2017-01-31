Sports Leader 9: National Signing Day underway Wednesday

SLIDESHOW: National Signing Day underway in the Chattahoochee Valley

SLIDESHOW: National Signing Day underway in the Chattahoochee Valley

More on WTVM.com

(WTVM) – National Signing day is underway on Wednesday, Feb. 1 for at least 14 local schools with players potentially signing at the D-1 or D1-AA levels.

The following area high schools will be participating in National Signing Day:

Beauregard Linebacker Zach Feaster signs with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Eufaula Defensive Lineman Cameron McElroy signs with Alabama A&M Wide Receiver Victor McClinton signs with UT-Martin Defensive Lineman Breon Austin signs with Alabama A&M

Opelika DB Will Boler signs to UAB OL RaKavius Chambers signs with Duke TE Caleb Florence signs with Austin Peay LB Zach Yancey signs with East Tennessee State QB John David Worth signs with Jacksonville WR Jaleel Heard signs with Jacksonville State

Springwood Running Back Shykee Thomas signs with Southern University

Glenwood Running Back Kashe Boatner signs with Kansas

Stewart DB Steven Ferguson signs with Middle Georgia State DL Ryel Thornton signs with Middle Georgia State OL Jarvis White signs with MIddle Georgia State WR Marquis Warren signs with MIddle Georgia State TE JOseph McCarthy signs to North Georgia Tech

Lanett DE Trevon Mathis signs with Troy QB Trey Story signs with Richmond

Central (Phenix City) LB Markail Benton signs with Alabama DB Karon Delince signs with East Tennessee State QB Zion Webb signs with Jacksonville State RB Jaxton Carson signs with Kennesaw State DB Demetrius Pettway signs with Kennesaw State OL Phillip Parrish signs with Faulkner WR Devin Pittman signs with Faulkner K Alvin Renteria signs with Faulkner OL Devon Mathews signs with Cumberlands RB Devonte Miles signs with Cumberlands TE Trevo Smith signs with Point LB Revaughn Turner signs with Hutchinson OL Trent Kelley signs with Auburn TE Bryce Wade signs with Troy

Americus-Sumter RB Eric Brown signs with Fort Valley State

LaFayette ATH JaTarvious Whitlow signs with Auburn ATH MyKAle Trammell signs with Auburn WR Shabasken Holloway signs with Point

Callaway WR Braylon Sanders signs with Ole Miss LB Michael Freeman signs with Mercer TE Dominic Carter signs with Campbell FB Jibrell Jackson signs with East Tennessee State DB Dominic Copeland signs with Siskiyous

Auburn DL Ted Wages signs with Army LB Tre'Shun Floyd signs with Samford DL Trey Randall signs with Clark-Atlanta RB Octavious Whitfield signs with Cumberlands WR Brandon Pugh signs with Dodge City Will Atkinson signs with AUM F Alexis Tate signs with Anderson G Nautika Philpot signs with Montevallo Susanna Pudner signs with South Alabama

Smiths Station G Airen Brooks signs with Columbus State Abigail Webb signs with Anderson Gabie Lefranc signs with Birmingham Southern Savannah Bussey signs with CVCC Kaysia Bates signs with Charleston Southern Rebekah Derdoski signs with Huntingdon Kennedy Watford signs with Wallace-Hanceville Myra Mack signs with Auburn Austin Phillips signs with Huntingdon Kaleb Fintenot sings with Huntingdon

Taylor County DL Ashon Hayes signs with Highland

Central (Talbotton) OT Sterling Brown signs with Highland

Carver DL Josh Curry signs with Arkansas State DL Venson Maddox signs with Albany State OL Bryan Calhoun signs with Albany State OL Chance Gladney signs with Morehouse RB Cameron Jessie signs with Shorter College DB Jacolbie Hatchett signs with Cumberlands DB A.J. LaGrand signs with Point DL Lyndon Johnson signs with Waldorf LB R.J. Cummings signs with ASA College DB Kwondon Tymes signs with Eastern Arizona QB Romello Kimbrough signs with Eastern Arizona WR U.S. Beasley signs with Eastern Arizona

Spencer OL Yemajesty Sanders signs with Jacksonville State OL Michael Wallace signs with Middle Georgia State QB Khail Thomas signs with Middle Georgia State LB Giovannia Moore signs with Blinn DB Travell Jones signs with ASA College DB Jalen Taylor signs with Mesabi Range RB Jaleel Grimes signs with Mesabi Range DL MArquis Hamilton signs with North Georgia Sports Academy OL Dayquon Thornton signs with North Georgia Sports Academy

Shaw RB Nick Beason signs with Kennesaw State

Russell County DB Jalan Harbour signs with Highland ATH Keyshawn Stevenson signs with Georgia Prep



.@TheGardFootball linebacker @zachfeasterrr is our first signing of the day. Heading to UT Chattanooga. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/pxcoKYN3KP — Paul Stockman (@Paul_Stockman) February 1, 2017

Best dressed at @footballopelika signing? Tie between @rak_chambers (blue suede suit for Duke) and @PYB_KBB (Austin Peay black and red) pic.twitter.com/nYBO1Lwnlo — Paul Stockman (@Paul_Stockman) February 1, 2017

Off to the next level! Shykee Thomas of Springwood is headed to Southern University! #NSD17 @WTVM pic.twitter.com/bnFycUK9sC — Jeremy Hayes (@jhayeswtvm) February 1, 2017

Best dressed at @footballopelika signing? Tie between @rak_chambers (blue suede suit for Duke) and @PYB_KBB (Austin Peay black and red) pic.twitter.com/nYBO1Lwnlo — Paul Stockman (@Paul_Stockman) February 1, 2017

Big day for Kashe Boatner, signing a partial scholarship with Kansas. @Glenwoodgators pic.twitter.com/6vBj5Y32KI — Dave Platta WTVM (@WTVMDavePlatta) February 1, 2017

Follow Sports Leader 9’s Dave Platta and Paul Stockman for signing day updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.