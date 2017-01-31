Sports Leader 9: National Signing Day underway Wednesday

Defense attorneys are questioning the collection of DNA evidence in the trial of three Columbus men accused of murder.More >>
Defense attorneys are questioning the collection of DNA evidence in the trial of three Columbus men accused of murder.More >>
Columbus State University’s President Chris Markwood has responded to the ‘campus carry’ bill that was signed by Gov. Nathan Deal on Thursday.More >>
Columbus State University’s President Chris Markwood has responded to the ‘campus carry’ bill that was signed by Gov. Nathan Deal on Thursday.More >>
While it is common to see Fort Benning soldiers in the Columbus area, something you may not hear often are soldiers singing and harmonizing at a local restaurant.More >>
While it is common to see Fort Benning soldiers in the Columbus area, something you may not hear often are soldiers singing and harmonizing at a local restaurant.More >>
Former state representative Jed Harris announced Thursday he will not be running for Columbus mayor in 2018.More >>
Former state representative Jed Harris announced Thursday he will not be running for Columbus mayor in 2018.More >>
"We only had 51 building permits last year, there were no fee increases last year,” said Phenix City Council Member, Steve Bailey. “Why was there no more building done?"More >>
"We only had 51 building permits last year, there were no fee increases last year,” said Phenix City Council Member, Steve Bailey. “Why was there no more building done?"More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people are injured and deputies were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after an incident at a plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people are injured and deputies were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after an incident at a plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.More >>
The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet police say she did not contact them immediately.More >>