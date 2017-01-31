Woman arrested for hit-and-run accident of Muscogee Co. Sheriff's Deputy

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run accident of a Muscogee County Sheriff's deputy on Dec. 8, 2016.

On Jan. 31 Kendall Cochran was charged with felony hit-and-run and a variety of other traffic charges.

Cochran is expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on Feb. 2 at 9 a.m.

