GA fugitive wanted out of Meriwether Co. arrested in KY

MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – A fugitive wanted out of Manchester, GA on numerous charges has been arrested.

Lewis Waller,34, was arrested on Tuesday around 2:36 p.m. near London, KY. He was wanted for charges including battery family violence, four counts of cruelty to children in the third degree, theft by taking auto and bail jumping.

While police were headed to the residence where the suspect was believed to be located at, the sheriff's office received information that a domestic was occurring at that location.

When they arrived at the scene, officials located the wanted individual and arrested him without incident.

A handgun was recovered at the scene. This individual was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

