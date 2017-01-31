Man dies after motorcycle wreck at Fortson, Wooldridge Rd.

A Fortson, GA man has died following a collision between a motorcycle and dump truck near the intersection of Wooldridge and Fortson Road in Columbus.

Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley says 45-year-old Ian Patrick McKay was pronounced dead at 5:48 P.M.

His official cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head and chest.

Toxicology tests are being performed, and his body will not be sent for an autopsy.

Worley could not say if alcohol, drugs, or speed played a role in the accident.

This is the second fatal motorcyle wreck in Columbus in less than a week.

