Man dies after motorcycle wreck at Fortson, Wooldridge Rd.

Shane Larkin of the Early College Academy has been named the Muscogee County School District’s 2017 Teacher of the Year.More >>
Shane Larkin of the Early College Academy has been named the Muscogee County School District’s 2017 Teacher of the Year.More >>
Thursday afternoon Epworth United Methodist Church in Phenix City held its annual community-wide service for the National Day of Prayer.More >>
Thursday afternoon Epworth United Methodist Church in Phenix City held its annual community-wide service for the National Day of Prayer.More >>
Some homeowners in East Alabama are spending big bucks for new homes they say are now crumbling to the ground.More >>
Some homeowners in East Alabama are spending big bucks for new homes they say are now crumbling to the ground.More >>
Happy Cinco de Mayo! Cinco de Mayo in the U.S. is widely known as a celebration of Mexican-American culture filled with margaritas, tacos, and tons of fun.More >>
Happy Cinco de Mayo! Cinco de Mayo in the U.S. is widely known as a celebration of Mexican-American culture filled with margaritas, tacos, and tons of fun.More >>
The City's Planning Department held a public meeting tonight to get feedback from citizens on how they plan to make Macon Road more pedestrian friendly.More >>
The City's Planning Department held a public meeting tonight to get feedback from citizens on how they plan to make Macon Road more pedestrian friendly.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Carolina Panthers player Michael Oher has been cited by police in Tennessee after he is accused of assaulting an Uber driver last month.More >>
Carolina Panthers player Michael Oher has been cited by police in Tennessee after he is accused of assaulting an Uber driver last month.More >>
A former Hudson kindergarten teacher already charged with having sex with four students now faces eight new criminal charges, according to Angelina County Jail records.More >>
A former Hudson kindergarten teacher already charged with having sex with four students now faces eight new criminal charges, according to Angelina County Jail records.More >>
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.More >>
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
Coushatta man Nathan Rawls has been battling Lou Gherig's Disease, more commonly known as ALS, since November 2015.More >>
Coushatta man Nathan Rawls has been battling Lou Gherig's Disease, more commonly known as ALS, since November 2015.More >>