Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Columbus Fire Station 7

Officials are on the scene after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Columbus Fire and EMS Station 7 on Buena Vista Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The male pedestrian is said to have serious injuries and was sent to Midtown Medical Center. Addtionally, the female driver suffered injuries and was transported to Midtown Medical Center as well.

Traffic is blocked in both directions on Buena Vista Road.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

