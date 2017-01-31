Officials investigating after Smiths Station man found dead with marks on neck

Lee County Sheriff's Office says the victim's vehicle, similar to the one shown above, was reported stolen (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was discovered with ligature marks around his neck at a Smiths Station residence.

The Lee County Coroner has identified the victim as 54-year-old Ricky Brooks.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31 around 3:45 p.m. CST, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a residence located in the 400 block of Lee Road 237 in Smiths Station.

The caller stated that they were with a man who had suffered some type of injury and might be dead.

Officials located Brooks inside the residence with a ligature around his neck and investigation of the scene revealed signs of a struggle.

It has also been confirmed that a vehicle belonging to Brooks is missing from the yard of the residence. The vehicle is a silver 2004 Chrysler Pacifica displaying Alabama license plate 43FW 211.

The public is encouraged to not take direct action to confront the occupant or occupants if they observe this vehicle and contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651 or their local law enforcement agency immediately.

The case remains under investigation at this time and additional details will be released as soon as available.

