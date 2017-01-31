GBI investigating after LaGrange man dies while in custody

The GBI is investigating a LaGrange man’s death after he was arrested by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Sergeant Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff says they were called to a home in the 700 block of Hines Road in LaGrange in reference to a dispute involving a knife.

When officials arrived at the scene they discovered family members outside of the home. Officials say 44-year-old James Thompson was inside the home with a 24-year-old woman.

Officers then heard shots fired inside the home and ordered them to come outside.

Thompson walked out with the woman in a chokehold and a knife in his hand. After officers’ verbal commands he put down the knife and released the woman.

The woman, who was shot inside the home, was given lifesaving measures and airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta.

Officers handcuffed Thompson, who they said was “very combative” during the arrest, and sat him on the ground by the police vehicle. Officials then said at some point he stopped breathing. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

The GBI is now investigating both the shooting and Thompson’s death.

Sgt. Smith confirms no shots were fired from officers and the incident was not a standoff situation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details.

