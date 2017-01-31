Falcons’ Courtney Upshaw talks upcoming Super Bowl

Courtney Upshaw knows a little about this Super Bowl stuff – after all he's been here before.

The former Eufaula High Tiger played a big part in the Baltimore Ravens’ win in Super Bowl 47, forcing a fumble in the game.

Now he's getting ready for Super Bowl 51 as part of the Atlanta Falcons.

Our former Sports Leader 9 colleague Kim Smith caught up with Upshaw as he gets ready for a shot at another ring.

“It was a great feeling, a blessed feeling to be here with the Atlanta Falcons, you know my brothers, Coach Quinn, those guys gave me an opportunity to come in as a free agent," Upshaw said. "Now we’re here and we put in the work to be in this very position at the end of the year.”

You can catch the Falcons take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl this Sunday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. EST on Fox.

