Opelika restaurant hosts scholarship benefit in honor of Auburn High School student

Tiger Town’s Burgerfi will host a scholarship benefit to honor Craig Hensarling, who passed away Jan. 11 in a car accident.

Hensarling was a beloved employee at the restaurant and a student at Auburn High School.

Ten percent of the proceeds will go to the scholarship fund at Auburn University in Hensarling’s name.

Burgerfi and Craig’s family is inviting everyone to attend the benefit, which will be Feb. 8 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feel free to share the event with friends.

