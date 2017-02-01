Opelika restaurant hosts scholarship benefit in honor of Auburn High School student

An Opelika woman was a participant of the ‘Travel Trivia’ on the ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ show on Friday.More >>
Troup County Board of Commissions votes to lay off 73 employees and close Troup County Correctional Institute to give county employees a pay increase.More >>
A former Marion County Elections Supervisor employee has been arrested for child molestation and other charges.More >>
Defense attorneys are questioning the collection of DNA evidence in the trial of three Columbus men accused of murder.More >>
Columbus State University’s President Chris Markwood has responded to the ‘campus carry’ bill that was signed by Gov. Nathan Deal on Thursday.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people are injured and deputies were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after an incident at a plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
