Red Cross receives funds handled by Rep. Greene following Columbus shooting

(WTVM) – State Rep. Gerald Greene is recovering in Atlanta after he was shot in Columbus last week at an adult theater on Victory Dr.

Rep. Greene had a doctor’s appointment on Monday and he is expected to make a full recovery, according to a trusted source who is now working with Greene. He hopes to return to work soon.

While it was reported in other news outlets that Greene had cash on him to donate to the American Red Cross, he actually had $3,000 worth of checks made out to the American Red Cross from his House colleagues.

Rep. Greene provided receipts for the checks and the American Red Cross has received the funds.

This case in under investigation and there is no identity of the suspects.

