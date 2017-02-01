Opelika mother who lost 4 children in house fire: 'We shall continue to praise God in adversity'

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – The mother of the four children who died following an Opelika mobile home fire is sharing her thoughts and expressing her gratitude of the Auburn-Opelika community.

Felisha Core’s attorney, Jonathan Corley, has released a statement Wednesday on behalf of Ms. Core stating:

My family and I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone that has aided us in this

trying time. Whether it has been financial donations, meals, prayers, or simple words of

encouragement, the outpouring of support from the Auburn-Opelika community has been truly

overwhelming, and we are eternally grateful.

During these last several weeks, I have often thought of Job—who lost all of his children and

worldly possessions in a test of faith. Despite his enormous losses, Job remained steadfast in his

faith, saying, “The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord.”

When asked how he could remain faithful after such loss, Job replied, “Shall we accept good

from God and not accept adversity?” We, too, shall continue to praise God in this time of

adversity, just as we praise Him in times of good.

I am thankful for Keiyonna’s health and continue to pray for her recovery. I am also grateful to

God for his precious gifts: Za’Kyhia, Atira, Karmina, and Bryson. Although I will miss my

babies terribly, I am thankful for the time I had with them, and I take comfort in knowing that

they are now with their Heavenly Father.

My family and I ask for your continued thoughts and prayers, and we thank you for the love you

have shown our family.

Felisha Core