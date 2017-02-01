March for Babies launches February kickoff event

March for Babies’ kickoff event was held Friday morning to share details about exciting new features and experiences that are in store for participants, as well as specifics about its upcoming event.

Members learned news ways to recruit and energize their teams and hear how their efforts are helping March of Dimes fund ground-breaking research programs that are aiding in the fight against premature births.

The kickoff event was at the Columbus Regional Conference Center. WTVM's Cheryl Renee hosted the event.

For more information about March for Babies, click here.

