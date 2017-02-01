March for Babies launches February kickoff event

The Special Victims Unit arrested 16-year-old Jaquarius Ellison May 3 on rape and other charges.More >>
The Special Victims Unit arrested 16-year-old Jaquarius Ellison May 3 on rape and other charges.More >>
News Leader 9 has learned that a tornado did occur somewhere on Ft. Benning on May 1st.More >>
News Leader 9 has learned that a tornado did occur somewhere on Ft. Benning on May 1st.More >>
Defense attorneys are questioning the collection of DNA evidence in the trial of three Columbus men accused of murder.More >>
Day 3 of witness testimony continues with testimony from Strikers' motorcycle club member, and new surveillance video from bar.More >>
Troup County Board of Commissions votes to lay off 73 employees and close Troup County Correctional Institute to give county employees a pay increase.More >>
Troup County Board of Commissions votes to lay off 73 employees and close Troup County Correctional Institute to give county employees a pay increase.More >>
An Opelika woman was a participant of the ‘Travel Trivia’ on the ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ show on Friday.More >>
An Opelika woman was a participant of the ‘Travel Trivia’ on the ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ show on Friday.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized after having a stroke, according to her website.More >>
Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized after having a stroke, according to her website.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
Country singer Loretta Lynn has had a stroke, reports say.More >>
Country singer Loretta Lynn has had a stroke, reports say.More >>
A researcher studying why some ancient human ancestors became cannibals calculated the calorie content of nearly all edible parts of a human body.
A researcher studying why some ancient human ancestors became cannibals calculated the calorie content of nearly all edible parts of a human body.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
Marlboro County law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old girl who was discovered missing during the course of a death investigation.More >>
Marlboro County law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old girl who was discovered missing during the course of a death investigation.More >>
The End Brooklyn cafe is accusing Starbucks of stealing its idea for the bright pink and blue drink. The shop said it started selling its "unicorn latte" in December.More >>
The End Brooklyn cafe is accusing Starbucks of stealing its idea for the bright pink and blue drink. The shop said it started selling its "unicorn latte" in December.More >>