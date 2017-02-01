Columbus Tech collects donations for SWGA storm victims

Columbus Tech teamed up with other vocational schools in our area to gather goods for the city of Albany, which was hit by recent storms and tornadoes.

Students and staff donated items such as cleaning supplies, toys, and personal care items to storm victims who are still recovering.

Cheryl Myers, executive director of Columbus Tech’s Community and College Relations, says their sister school, Albany Technical College, was hit so badly over the holidays that they have yet to start classes for this term. Students will return there on Monday, Feb. 6.

"Everyone at Columbus Tech is really proud to be a part of this effort,” Myers said. “You know we got the word that we we're doing this and everyone immediately jumped on board and wanted to be a part of this."

Columbus Tech was the first stop on Thursday. Afterwards, the truck drove to Macon and Americus to pick up items from other schools to be delivered to Albany.

