Columbus Tech collects donations for SWGA storm victims

The Special Victims Unit arrested 16-year-old Jaquarius Ellison May 3 on rape and other charges.More >>
The Special Victims Unit arrested 16-year-old Jaquarius Ellison May 3 on rape and other charges.More >>
News Leader 9 has learned that a tornado did occur somewhere on Ft. Benning on May 1st.More >>
News Leader 9 has learned that a tornado did occur somewhere on Ft. Benning on May 1st.More >>
Defense attorneys are questioning the collection of DNA evidence in the trial of three Columbus men accused of murder.More >>
Day 3 of witness testimony continues with testimony from Strikers' motorcycle club member, and new surveillance video from bar.More >>
Troup County Board of Commissions votes to lay off 73 employees and close Troup County Correctional Institute to give county employees a pay increase.More >>
Troup County Board of Commissions votes to lay off 73 employees and close Troup County Correctional Institute to give county employees a pay increase.More >>
An Opelika woman was a participant of the ‘Travel Trivia’ on the ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ show on Friday.More >>
An Opelika woman was a participant of the ‘Travel Trivia’ on the ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ show on Friday.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
Country star Loretta Lynn has had a stroke and is recovering, her Facebook page says.More >>
Country star Loretta Lynn has had a stroke and is recovering, her Facebook page says.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.More >>
The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet police say she did not contact them immediately.More >>
Photos from WTVA viewers show black smoke billowing into the sky. According to the Houston Fire Department, there are no injuries. The fire is consuming a storage facility filled with Polyfoam.More >>
Photos from WTVA viewers show black smoke billowing into the sky. According to the Houston Fire Department, there are no injuries. The fire is consuming a storage facility filled with Polyfoam.More >>