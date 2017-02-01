Academy Sports surprises SSHS with donation for baseball, softball teams

In the midst of the National Signing Day festivities, one Alabama school got a big surprise from Academy Sports and Outdoors.

The store surprised Smiths Station High School by donating new softball and baseball equipment to support the school’s ongoing relief efforts following the tornadoes last month.

They also donated both equipment and gift cards to the school’s athletics.

“On behalf of Academy Sports and Outdoors we’d like to give over $1,000 worth of equipment in addition to the $500 gift card for the baseball and softball teams to get any leftover equipment they need to compete in the upcoming spring season,” said a representative with the store.

