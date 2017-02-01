EXCLUSIVE: 911 calls released after LaGrange man dies in police custody

The investigation continues in Troup County after a 911 phone call ended in a LaGrange man’s death.

James Thompson, 44, died after a confrontation led to him being stunned by a taser.

Deputies say there was a dispute inside the home just before they arrived at the house.

When deputies arrived, they say family met them outside, claiming Thompson was inside threatening with a gun and a knife in hand.

After verbal commands from officers, Thompson stepped out of the home holding his 24-year-old daughter Kyley Thompson who he allegedly shot in the chest.

Thompson dropped his weapons when deputies asked him to, and just seconds after that he was stunned by a taser.

It was minutes after that the deputies noticed Thompson wasn’t breathing and started to performing CPR, but it was too late.

We do know that Kyley was life-flighted to a hospital in Atlanta where she is in stable condition.

