Winners announced in 2017 MCSD Spelling Bee

The annual Muscogee County School District Spelling Bee was held on Wednesday morning.

Forty-four contestants competed, and our own Chuck Leonard was the moderator.

The winner is fifth grader Annie Kelley from Clubview Elementary and the winning words were "kudzu" and "provolone."

Tyler Patel, a fifth grader from Britt David Magnet Academy, was the runner-up and fifth grader Dilan Shah from Aaron Cohn Middle School won third place.

Annie and Tyler will both advance to the Regional Spelling Bee on Feb. 26 at Fort Valley State University.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.